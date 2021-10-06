President of the Republic of Poland / News / Polish, Austrian presidents praise bilateral economic cooperation

Source: Republic of Poland in English

The Polish and Austrian presidents hope that bilateral economic cooperation will continue to develop for the benefit of the two countries.”We are both glad that our good economic relations have only slightly deteriorated due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that everything has been getting back to normal,” Andrzej Duda told reporters after a meeting with Alexander Van der Bellen in Warsaw on Tuesday.

Another topic of conversation was the situation on the border with Belarus. “Poland is responsible for protecting the border which is the frontier of both Poland and the entire EU,” said Andrzej Duda.

“Being also the border of the Schengen zone, it is the frontier of European security,” he said, adding that Poland had been fulfilling its duty in the best possible way.

Having praised Austrian-Polish economic relations, the Austrian head of state said that Austrian companies operating in Poland employed around 50,000 people, and that a similar number of Poles worked in his country.

He added that Austria was one of the largest foreign investors in Poland with regard to foreign direct investments (FDI).

Referring to the Three Seas Initiative, a grouping of countries lying between the Baltic, Adriatic and Black Seas, the Polish president declared that he would be extremely satisfied if Austria decided to join the Three Seas Fund.

“Our two countries belong to the Three Seas Initiative. I hope that our cooperation will dynamically develop,” he said. (PAP)

MIL OSI