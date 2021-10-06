MOEX sets new record for equity trading volumes

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 5 October 2021, equities trading volumes on Moscow Exchange set a new record for the year of RUB 215 billion (USD 2.9 billion). Around 3 million trades were conducted.

There are currently 861 instruments available on Moscow Exchange’s Equity Market, including 260 Russian shares, 381 international shares and depositary receipts and 220 Russian and international ETFs.

On 5 October, the five most traded Russian shares by turnover were Gazprom, Sberbank, Lukoil, Rosneft, and Norilsk Nickel. The top five international shares by turnover were Moderna, Facebook, Tesla, Alibaba and Virgin Galactic.

Boris Blokhin, Head of the MOEX Equity Market, said:

“The Russian equity market is showing one of the best returns worldwide this year, attracting more and more domestic and international investors. We are very pleased that all segments of the market are in demand and growing: Russian securities, exchange-traded funds and international shares. We will continue to expand opportunities for all investor groups and provide high-quality, reliable service.”Currently, the Moscow Exchange Equity Market offers trading in Russian and international shares, ETFs and Russian-law ETFs, depositary receipts, mutual funds and mortgage participation certificates.

MIL OSI