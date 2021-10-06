Meeting on development of the energy industry

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak Novak AlexanderDeputy Prime Minister , presidential aides Igor Levitin Levitin IgorAide to the President and Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximAide to the President , Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov Kozlov AlexanderMinister of Natural Resources and Environment , Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov Manturov DenisIndustry and Trade Minister , Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov Reshetnikov MaximMinister of Economic Development , Finance Minister Anton Siluanov Siluanov AntonFinance Minister , Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov Shulginov NikolaiEnergy Minister of the Russian Federation , Head of the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service Maxim Shaskolsky, governors and heads of major energy companies.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Yesterday we reviewed long-term plans linked with global climate policy and today I suggest discussing in more detail the current situation in the energy market and prospects for its development.

A number of governors of Russian regions are taking part in our meeting. I believe this is a good opportunity to jointly analyse the regional aspects of major processes occurring in the global energy market.

Now, the world economy is recovering well after the past year’s crisis. The demand for energy is growing and, hence, prices are soaring.

As you know, the global energy market does not tolerate hectic moves and vagaries. Investment plans in this area are long-term. Therefore, any abrupt and rash actions may lead, and, judging by the current market situation, are already leading to serious imbalances like those we are seeing in the European market that has been affected this year by several unfavourable factors all at once.

First, the rapid post-crisis recovery of the economy has “heated up” the energy demand.

Second, gas reserves in many European countries’ underground storage facilities dwindled as a result of the harsh winter in early 2021. I am referring precisely to their underground gas storage facilities, the underground storage facilities of our European partners.

Third, the production of wind energy declined noticeably later in the summer because of hot and windless weather. It should also be taken into consideration that the energy balance has changed dramatically in Europe over the past ten years. Many countries in the region have given up their coal-burning and nuclear power plants in favour of wind power generation that is heavily dependent on weather conditions.

And, finally, fourth, the practices of our European partners [are to blame]. These practices have reaffirmed that, properly speaking, they have made mistakes. We were talking with the former European Commission; all of its activities were aimed at curtailing the so-called long-term contracts and at transitioning to gas exchange trading.

It turned out – and today this is absolutely obvious – that this policy is erroneous, erroneous for the reason that it fails to take into account the gas market specifics dependent on a large number of uncertainty factors. Consumers, including, for example, fertiliser producers, are losing all price benchmarks. All of this is leading to failures and, as I said, imbalances.

As a result, the gas price has broken all historical records. Today it is approaching $2,000 per thousand cubic metres of gas, which is over ten times last year’s average price. I would like to ask my colleagues to report in detail on the developments.

In the meantime, I would like to underscore that Russia has always been a reliable supplier of [natural] gas to its consumers all over the world, both in Asia and Europe. Russia always fulfils all its obligations in full – all its obligations, I would like to stress this.

To be continued.

MIL OSI