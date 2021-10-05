QR code to check insurance agents: recommendations from Bank of Russia

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

According to the Bank of Russia’s recommendations, insurance agents should provide links to the register of insurance agents and insurance brokers on their websites and in their offices. Insurers shall keep such register pursuant to law.

This information should be posted in the form of a QR code. The link will open the register on the website of an insurer or an association of insurers.

A QR code will make it possible to quickly and easily verify whether an insurance agent really has a contract with a particular insurer. This will help protect insurance consumers against contracts with pseudo agents who might damage their interests.

Preview photo: DKai / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI