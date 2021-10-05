Bank of Russia jointly with Russian Government revises draft Guidelines for the Development of the Russian Financial Market for 2022–2024, following public consultations

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The regulator has submitted the updated draft to the President of the Russian Federation, the Government of the Russian Federation, and the National Financial Board.

The draft Guidelines were prepared pursuant to the Federal Law ‘On the Central Bank of the Russian Federal (Bank of Russia)’ and takes into account the feedback received from representatives of all types of financial institutions and their associations, self-regulatory organisations, the real sector of the economy, ministries and agencies, and the expert and academic community of both the country-wide and regional levels.

The updated document is consistent with the Guidelines elaborated for the previous three-year period. The implementation of the planned measures will help achieve the national development goals, in particular, improve Russian households’ well-being, promote the development of the economy and its digital and environmental transformation, boost the creation of innovative instruments for financing investment and entrepreneurship, and ensure comfortable and safe conditions for living.

Based on the results of the public consultations, the Bank of Russia updated the section about eight areas of the development of the financial market. Specifically, the document now stipulates the need to enhance the tax legislation in order to spread the practice of market risk hedging. The topic of sustainable development was expanded and now includes the objective to establish a national carbon emission trading scheme.

The updated document takes into account market participants’ suggestions on developing debt financing and unit investment funds and addresses such issues as staff training for the financial industry and the creation of educational resources by market participants to promote financial literacy to be certified by the Financial Literacy Development Association.

The document stipulates five indicators for monitoring the development of the financial market. These indicators were formed considering the results of the discussion of possible approaches in the course of the strategic session which took place with the engagement of the management of the leading universities, research organisations, federal executive authorities, the professional associations of financial market participants, and financial institutions. The updated draft sets no specific targets for these indicators and only specifies the direction of expected changes. The indicators are intended to be used for monitoring the development of the financial market.

Suggestions not included in the document will be considered by the Bank of Russia when preparing the draft Financial Market Development Strategy through 2030. Some of these suggestions will be included in the Guidelines next year. Some of the suggestions received are related to the consultation papers released by the Bank of Russia (e.g. on ecosystems and regulation based on activity types) and will be explored in the course of public consultations. The ideas expressed as initiatives will be considered by the Bank of Russia within its current activities.



