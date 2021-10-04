World Investor Week starts on 4 October

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The World Investor Week (WIW) is a global campaign promoted by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) to raise financial literacy. The key topics of the event this year include fraud detection, sustainable finance, digital assets and online investment.

The WIW is due to be represented by some 100 countries and more than 10 global organisations. Consistent with tradition, the Bank of Russia will act as event coordinator in our country.

From 4 October, the Literate Investor webinar series will be offered to students and adults who are new to this topic. The webinars are meant to explain portfolio building principles, financial planning and the specifics of financial instruments and trades ranging from selecting an intermediary to tax on investment.

The schedule of webinars is published on the Bank of Russia’s website of online classes in financial literacy, where participants are welcome to register. On the website, registration for classes is open to secondary school students (individually or in group sessions) and older generation people.

On 6 October, 18.00 MSK, the Bank of Russia will hold the first investment meet-up ‘What does a novice investor need?’ In an online conference, Mikhail Mamuta, Head of the Bank of Russia’s Service for Consumer Protection and Financial Inclusion, will speak to popular financial bloggers to discuss the latest changes to legislation, mechanisms for investor protection and the challenges confronting newcomers to the stock market. The event will be broadcast on the event page, with a chat feature available to all joining to make a comment or ask a question.

Several practical webinars for novice investors are offered by the Moscow Exchange School, available via registration.

As part of the WIW, the Financial Literacy Development Association will hold the Investment Literacy Festival (4–8 October) involving financial education volunteers, experts, teachers and novice investors. Participation is conditional on registration.

On 6–7 October, the Federal Foundation for the Protection of Investors’ and Shareholders’ Rights, in cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Commission, will hold the International Conference on the Protection of the Rights of Financial Consumers ‘Financial Safety Territory’. Its main topics include prudent investment, protecting retail investor rights, digital security, effective countering financial fraud and unfair practices, and promoting the financial education volunteer movement.

The Financial Research Institute (FRI) of the Ministry of Finance of Russia plans to release a series of podcasts ahead of the World Investor Week, outlining typical errors of novice investors and the ways to avoid them. The podcasts will be available on the My Finance website, Apple Podcasts and FRI pages on social media.

Further reading on investment and financial literacy is available on the website Financial Culture.

Participation in all the WIW events is free.

The complete programme of the WIW has been published on the Bank of Russia website.

IOSCO will also hold international workshops to present global best practices and best practices of foreign regulators. Further details on them are available on the WIW website. Participation in some workshops is subject to prior registration.

MIL OSI