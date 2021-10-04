Participants in FINOPOLIS 2021 youth programme approved

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

This year, 28 qualifying teams will take part in the Hackathon, the central event of the FINOPOLIS 2021 youth programme.

The participants will try to find solutions for tasks from leading financial market players and compete for the prize fund of one million rubles to be shared by finalists.

Overall, more than 1,700 persons from various Russian cities tried to qualify for the event. Based on the results of the contests, 128 persons were invited to participate in FINOdays.

The FINOdays youth programme will take place on 8–12 November. In addition to the Hackathon, the youth forum comprises an intense business agenda, networking, master classes, and sports events.

Preview photo: Maxbelchenko / Shutterstock / Fotodom

