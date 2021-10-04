On October 5, President will meet with Teacher of the Year contest finalists and will chair meeting with Government members

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On October 5, Vladimir Putin will meet, via videoconference, with the finalists of the Teacher of the Year national contest.

Up to 85 people from all Russian regions have made it to the finals, including 15 Russian language and literature teachers, 14 English language teachers, 14 primary school teachers, 11 history and social studies teachers, eight physics teachers, seven mathematics teachers, six biology teachers, five computer science teachers, two chemistry and PE teachers, and one geography teacher.

The winner will be announced on October 5, the day after the final round, at the historical Russia – My History park at Moscow’s VDNKh exhibition venue, where the finalists will also attend the grand opening of the exhibition, The Role of Teachers in Russian History.

* * *

On the same day, the President will meet with Government members via videoconference.

The participants will discuss measures to implement Russia’s climate policy. Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov will deliver a report. Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko, Adviser to the President Ruslan Edelgeriyev and Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina will take part in a discussion of Russia’s Development Strategy with Low Greenhouse Gas Emissions to 2050 developed by the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade. Governor of Sakhalin Region Valery Limarenko will report on an experiment to achieve carbon neutrality in the region.

A number of other current issues will also be considered.

MIL OSI