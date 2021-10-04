Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in September 2021

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to September 2021 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

In September 2021, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets grew by 3% to RUB 89.2 trln (RUB 86.5 in September 2020).

Growth leaders were the Equity Market (40%) and Money Market (19%). Standardized OTC Derivatives Market was up 1.6 times and Precious Metals Market grew five times.

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market in September 2021 increased by 6.4% to RUB 4,301.5 bln (September 2020: RUB 4,041.3 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units rose by 40% to RUB 2,816.4 bln (September 2020: RUB 2,011.4 bln). ADTV was RUB 128 bln (September 2020: RUB 91.4 bln).

Trading volume in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 1,485.2 bln (September 2020: RUB 2,029.9 bln). ADTV was RUB 67.5 bln (September 2020: RUB 92.3 bln).

97 new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,018,8 trln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 284.2 bln) were placed in September 2021.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes was RUB 12.8 trln (September 2020: RUB 13.1 trln) or 171.5 mln contracts (September 2020: 187.2 mln) of which 166.9 mln contracts were futures and 4.6 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 580.5 bln (September 2020: RUB 593.2 bln).

Open interest at the end of the month increased by 15.8% to RUB 805.4 bln (September 2020: RUB 695.6 bln).

Standardized OTC Derivatives Market volume grew 1.6 times to RUB 171.4 bln.

FX Market

FX Market trading volume was RUB 25.3 trln (September 2020: RUB 29.9 trln), with spot trades amounting to RUB 6.8 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 18.5 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,148.6 bln (USD 15.7 bln), compared to RUB 1,357.2 bln (USD 17.9 bln) September 2020.

Money Market

Money Market turnover grew 19% to RUB 46.3 trln (September 2020: RUB 38.9 trln). ADTV was RUB 2,105.5 bln (September 2020: RUB 1,769.9 bln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment added 7.3% to reach RUB 24.4 trln, including the GCC repo segment which increased by 4.5% to RUB 7.4 trln.

Precious Metals Market

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was up 1.3 times to RUB 11.0 bln (September 2020: RUB 8.3 bln), of which RUB 10.8 bln (2.6 t) was gold and RUB 0.2 bln (3.7 t) was silver.

