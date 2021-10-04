Greetings to participants of International Financial Security Olympiad final stage

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The world is changing rapidly today. Technology is evolving, and modern, promising academic disciplines are emerging. Russia places priority on creating a wide horizon of opportunities for young people, including self-fulfillment, gaining new skills, knowledge and competencies.

This Olympiad is an important part of this much-needed, multifaceted work and is aimed at improving the younger generation’s information, financial and legal literacy, as well as preventing crime and extremism. These tasks are of paramount importance for security and effective protection of people’s legal rights, and therefore your project enjoys support from Russian, foreign, and international organisations, and attracts great expert and public interest.

I am sure that this Olympiad will be a success, and a memorable event for all the participants, and definitely for the finalists who have now gathered at the famous Sirius centre.”

MIL OSI