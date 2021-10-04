Greetings on World Congress of School History Teachers opening

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your forum has brought to Moscow teachers from different regions of Russia and a number of foreign countries, as well as academics, experts, prominent politicians and representatives of the authorities. You have come together to discuss complicated and serious subjects, which are in the focus of public attention and call for substantiated and well thought out decisions. You will be discussing the development of school education, ways to improve the teaching of history, the training of skilled personnel, and to enhance the prestige of your important and responsible profession.

I would like to emphasise that history holds a special place among school subjects: it largely shapes the world outlook and helps widen a young person’s horizon and plays a defining role in promoting personal qualities such as patriotism and civic spirit, respect for one’s homeland and a feeling of being part of its future. The role of teachers, humanities teachers cannot be overstated.

I am confident that your congress will be held in a creative and constructive manner, will offer its participants an opportunity to learn about the latest academic achievements and best educational technologies, and will help consolidate the professional community and exchange the best experience and practices. Of course, I would like to use this opportunity to send my warm regards to you on the coming World Teachers’ Day.”

MIL OSI