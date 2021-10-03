Posted on by MIL-OSI Publisher

Greetings to President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel on German Unity Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

“The reunification of Germany was a momentous historic event that put an end to the Cold War in Europe and launched a new stage in relations between our nations,” the President of Russia stressed in his message.
He expressed confidence that the constructive development of bilateral cooperation in various areas and cooperation in resolving crucial issues on the international agenda would fully meet the interests of the Russian and German peoples.

MIL OSI