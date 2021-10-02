Congratulations to Mosmetrostroy on its 90th anniversary

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This anniversary is an important event for your team and the entire domestic construction industry. You can rightfully be proud of the rich history of your company and the wonderful work traditions laid down by pioneering heroes. Over time, several generations of highly professional and dedicated metro builders have constructed a wide network of metro lines convenient for passengers and erected stations that are unique in beauty and technical equipment. The metro has become a real pearl of our capital, one of the fastest means of public transport loved by Muscovites and tourists.

It is gratifying that today you confidently demonstrate the leading positions of Mosmetrostroy, strengthen its scientific, expert and human capacity, and successfully implement ambitious plans for developing the metro. And of course, I would like to especially note your active participation in the implementation of promising infrastructure projects both in Russia and abroad, which require the most modern and high-end engineering and technological solutions.”

MIL OSI