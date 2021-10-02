Congratulations to KONAR on its 30th anniversary

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the past years, the KONAR Industrial Group has become one of the most efficient companies producing equipment for the oil and gas, shipbuilding, energy and other strategic sectors of the national economy. Experienced professionals work here who actively introduce innovative technologies and advanced management and engineering solutions, set big, ambitious goals, and achieve success.

It is important that while improving the manufacturing base, attracting large investments, and creating modern jobs, you give priority attention to the development of the regions, actively participate in the social, sport and cultural life of the Chelyabinsk Region, the Urals and the whole country, and set a real example of a socially responsible business.”

