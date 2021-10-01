Meeting with Kemerovo Region Governor Sergei Tsivilev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Sergei Tsivilev Tsivilev SergeiGovernor of Kemerovo Region – Kuzbass began by speaking about the My New Outpatient Clinic regional programme aimed at establishing several types of modular clinics depending on the number of potential patients and the necessary equipment. The new facilities are already under construction. He added that with state support, the region will be able to implement these plans faster, and it is a big ask from the Kemerovo residents.

Vladimir Putin noted that fighting infectious diseases was an important aspect of healthcare as well as a major challenge for the Kemerovo Region, including the most acute regional problems such as HIV and tuberculosis.

Sergei Tsivilev reported that a large hospital for such patients, fitted with the best equipment, opened just two weeks ago in Novokuznetsk. It is helping COVID-19 patients at the moment, but in the future it will be ready to treat other infections, first type pathogens and plague, but the plan is to use it for HIV and tuberculosis.

The Governor also spoke about the Sheregesh ski resort, which is included in the socioeconomic development programme. This project is in great demand – in September, Sheregesh actually sold more tours for the upcoming season than Sochi. Major companies such as Azimut and Kosmos have joined the project and will build their facilities there. But, according to the Governor, there is a transport problem, which requires the construction of an airport. There is an investor who will build a terminal, and the region is ready to build roads and other utilities. A runway still needs to be built. With some support from the state, this resort could become one of the world’s top ski resorts.

They also discussed the possibility of creating a special economic zone near Kemerovo. The area still has factories that closed after the collapse of the Soviet Union; that capacity could be put to use again. The Governor asked for state support in creating a special economic zone for the chemical industry there; there are potential investors for the project.

To be continued.

