Greetings to President of China Xi Jinping on the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In his message, Vladimir Putin noted that China achieved impressive success in the economy, social sphere, science, technology and other areas, and is active in addressing current issues on the international agenda.

The President stressed that relations between the two states are expanding as a comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction, based on the Treaty on Good Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation, which marks its 20th anniversary this year and provides a highly effective framework for bilateral ties.

“I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will continue to enhance Russian-Chinese cooperation in a wide range of fields. This fully meets the interests of our nations and contributes to greater security and stability at the regional and global levels,” Vladimir Putin noted.

MIL OSI