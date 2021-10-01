Greetings to participants, organisers and guests of the 44th Annual World Finals of the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC)

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Our country has twice hosted this respected contest, in St Peterburg and in Yekaterinburg, and both events were held at the highest possible organisational level. This year the contest finals will be held in Moscow. The students and post-graduates of the world’s leading universities will take part in a tight and dramatic contest to demonstrate their knowledge and skills, serious creative and intellectual potential, the ability to find unusual, interesting and, most importantly, effective solutions to very complicated tasks, as well as to convincingly prove their right to be at the top.

“I would like to point out that increased attention is being given to IT development in Russia; it is a clear priority for us, which is why we are wholeheartedly proud of the achievements of our university teams at international programming contests and the professionalism and dedication of their teachers and mentors.”

