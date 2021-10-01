Greetings to participants and guests of the Russian Paralympic Committee’s 16th Return to Life awards ceremony

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“There are true heroes of the 16th Paralympic Summer Games in Tokyo among the award winners. While performing with a neutral status, you tried to glorify Russia through your achievements, strengthen its standing as a leading sports nation, and contribute to the progress of the Paralympic movement. I will say that you completely succeeded.

Today’s ceremony is a tribute to you, to your mentors and coaches, to the volunteers and public figures, to everyone whose truly selfless efforts, commitment and belief in yourself and your capabilities, are an inspiring example for all of us.”

MIL OSI