Greetings on the opening of the 6th International Research Conference “Social and Labour Conflicts in Russia and Worldwide”

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You have established a tradition of bringing together researchers, experts, trade unionists and employers, and what you are doing invariably attracts great public interest. Today, you will discuss a wide range of subjects, mostly dealing with improving labour law, reinforcing social partnerships and protecting the legal rights of the people. This forum takes place at the StPetersburg University of Trade Unions, and this choice is not accidental, since this institution has a department devoted to conflict resolution studies renowned for its expertise in social conflict, scientific research on this subject and developing practical tools for conflict resolution.

“I am certain that with the proactive contribution from the university’s faculty and experts, this conference will become a highly respected and relevant platform for sharing experience and best practices, the ideas and initiatives put forward during your constructive discussions are guaranteed to attract a lot of attention and interest.”

MIL OSI