Gazprom ramping up gas production

October 1, 2021, 12:50

According to preliminary data, Gazprom produced 378.1 billion cubic meters of gas in January–September of 2021, which is 17.3 per cent (or 55.7 billion cubic meters) more than in the same period of last year.

Gazprom ramped up its domestic supplies from the gas transmission system by 15.9 per cent (or by 23.9 billion cubic meters) over said period of 2021.

The Company increased its gas exports to the countries beyond the FSU to 145.8 billion cubic meters, which is the second-highest amount for nine months in the entire history of supplies (compared to 149.2 billion cubic meters in 2018). This is higher than the figure for the same period of 2020 by 15.3 per cent (or by 19.3 billion cubic meters).

Specifically, Gazprom increased gas supplies to Turkey (+138.3 per cent), Germany (+33.2 per cent), Italy (+14.2 per cent), Romania (+305.6 per cent), Serbia (+125.2 per cent), Poland (+11.2 per cent), Bulgaria (+52.5 per cent), Greece (+10.8 per cent), and Finland (+17.5 per cent).

Gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline continue growing after the completion of scheduled maintenance that took place from September 22 to 29.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, the level of reserves in European underground gas storage facilities remained the lowest in many years as of September 29, 2021. The negative difference between the current inventories and last year’s level is 20.5 billion cubic meters of gas.

If the daily average rates of injection observed in September are maintained, the UGS facilities will contain about 76 billion cubic meters of gas by October 12 (the day withdrawal started in 2020). Thus, 28 per cent, or 18.6 billion cubic meters, of the 66.2 billion cubic meters of gas that was withdrawn from European facilities in the last heating season will remain unreplenished.

In Ukraine’s UGS facilities, the negative difference versus last year is 32.6 per cent (or 9.1 billion cubic meters of gas) as of September 29.

