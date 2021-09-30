Supervisory Board to extend Yuri Denisov”s term as MOEX Management Board Chairman

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 30 September 2021, the Supervisory Board of Moscow Exchange resolved it would be prudent to re-elect Yury Denisov as Chairman of the Executive Board.

Yury Denisov’s three-year term of office as Chairman of the Executive Board of Moscow Exchange will expire on 12 May 2022. The Supervisory Board has initiated the procedure for Mr. Denisov’s re-election in advance and approved his candidacy for election from May 2022 for an additional three-year term.

Oleg Viyugin, Chairman of the Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board, said:

“In accordance with best corporate governance practices, the Supervisory Board of Moscow Exchange considered re-electing the head of the Exchange well in advance of the expiry of his term of office. Under the leadership of Yury Denisov, the Exchange is successfully rolling out projects to introduce new products and services as part of Strategy 2024. Operational and financial results are ahead of the forecasts. Considering these results, the Supervisory Board believes it appropriate to re-elect Mr. Denisov for another three-year term.”

Yury Denisov has been Chairman of the Executive Board of Moscow Exchange since 16 May 2019. He has more than 25 years of experience in financial markets, including senior positions in major Russian financial institutions. He graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations with a degree in International Economic Relations.

