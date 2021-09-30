Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In 2021 the forum is themed Cooperation in the Field of Ecology and Green Growth. Invited to take part in the discussions are the heads of key ministries and the heads of a number of constituent entities of the Russian Federation and the regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum involving both countries’ heads of state is held annually to maintain and promote economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between Russia and Kazakhstan.

Speech at the plenary meeting of the 17th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: First of all, I would like to say that I am very happy to see you, Mr Tokayev. Not so long ago, we were working together and agreed to take part in today’s event.

You have brought up all the most important issues and there only remains for me to comment on some of them. I will do this with pleasure and am even likely to succeed in formulating certain proposals concerning the points you have just set forth.

First of all, I would like to say that I am happy to welcome the participants in the 17th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum.

Regrettably, the pandemic prevented us from organising the meeting of representatives of both countries’ regions last year, but this year – incidentally this is the proposal of the President of Kazakhstan – we agreed to hold this event and work together at least via videoconference.

On the whole, regional forums are indeed of the utmost importance. Not only do they make a considerable contribution to the development of ties between constituent entities of the Russian Federation and the regions of Kazakhstan, but they also facilitate the strengthening of the comprehensive Russian-Kazakhstani strategic partnership as a whole. I am confident that the discussions at this forum will also be useful and will yield a concrete practical outcome.

I would like to note that our countries maintain truly intensive, diverse and mutually beneficial cooperation. From the very beginning, we have been building our relations in this manner, and this has almost always been the case throughout modern history. This primarily applies to trade and investment.

Thus, over seven months of 2021, bilateral trade volumes expanded by 34 percent to reach, according to our statistics, $14 billion. Mutual trade volumes are to reach a record-breaking $20 billion by the end of the year. It is precisely inter-regional cooperation that has made this possible. In all, 76 of the Russian Federation’s 85 territories maintain solid ties with all regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

We are clearly satisfied with the fact that, as of late, we have continued to maintain and actively expand exchanges involving delegations of regional authorities, representatives of business circles and the public at large. In the third quarter of 2021 alone, the heads of Bashkortostan and Astrakhan and Ryazan Regions have visited Kazakhstan. And massive delegations from Udmurtia and Sverdlovsk Region are also set to visit their Kazakhstani colleagues.

Work is also underway involving twin cities, namely Moscow and Nur-Sultan, St Petersburg and Almaty, Rostov-on-Don and Uralsk, Makhachkala and Aktau, Omsk and Pavlodar.

An impressive contractual legal framework of regional cooperation has been formulated. There are plans to sign quite a few important agreements between regions of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan during the current forum. An inter-governmental agreement or, rather, a programme of inter-regional and cross-border cooperation up to 2023 is also being drafted.

Indicatively, this year’s forum is devoted to a topical subject, namely, ecology and green growth, and the President of Kazakhstan has already discussed this in great detail. This is a worldwide trend, and Russia and Kazakhstan also devote great, if not high-priority, attention to these matters.

Our countries have already accumulated substantial experience in cooperation in the area of environmental protection, water – which is very important for us, I confirm what Mr Tokayev has said – and forest management. This is particularly important for us, for Russia. Mr Tokayev has said that Kazakhstan has few forest-covered territories, while Russia has a lot.

We need to reach agreement on mutual cooperation in this field, in the interests of both countries, to utilise Russian and Kazakhstani capabilities, to discuss biodiversity and specially protected nature territories and to work on these matters.

Fruitful dialogue is also underway between our federal and regional environmental agencies. The Russian-Kazakh Commission on the Environment, the Commission on the Joint Use and Protection of Transboundary Water Courses, and the Commission on the Preservation of the Ecosystem of the Ural River are working successfully.

As we are all aware, the Ural and the Irtysh are two large rivers running across Russia and Kazakhstan, and so they are indeed of great economic, environmental and even cultural importance for our countries. It is for a reason that joint Russian-Kazakh programmes have been adopted for the preservation of the ecosystems of the Ural and Irtysh rivers. They stipulate extensive joint involvement in all these events, that is, scientifically substantiated efforts to restore the biosphere, identify pollution sources and purify wastewaters. It has been proposed to synchronise our efforts under these two programmes by preparing roadmaps for them, which I regard as absolutely correct.

I would like to remind you that 10 years ago Russia and Kazakhstan established the Great Altay Transboundary Biosphere Reserve, which incorporates the Katon-Karagay Biosphere Reserve in Eastern Kazakhstan and the Katun Nature Reserve in Russia’s Republic of Altai. It was a perfectly correct decision, because nature, as we know, has no borders and so we must protect it together; this is more effective.

This is why, of course, we support the implementation plans for another transborder project under the aegis of UNESCO, which will allow us to combine the ecosystems of the Bokeyorda Nature Reserve in the West Kazakhstan Region (Kazakhstan) and the Lake Elton Reserve in Volgograd Region in Russia.

Another environmental issue of major significance for Russia and Kazakhstan is the preservation of rare animal species, which the President of Kazakhstan has spoken about persuasively. These species include the saiga antelope and the Caspian seal. There are also efforts to combat wildfires, of course; we understand that fighting steppe fires is very important for Kazakhstan and for us as well. The methods include the planting of protective forest belts and forest rehabilitation. This should certainly be done on the basis of partnership and cooperation, for it would be impossible to attain the desired goal otherwise, which is perfectly obvious.

To be continued.

