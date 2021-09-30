Information on inflation expectations of the population. September 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

The analysis of inflationary expectations was prepared on the basis of opinion survey of respondents of the Republic of Belarus (men and women being older than 18 years), which is being conducted since November 2017 by means of personal interviewing at the domiciliary (1,000 respondents has taken part in survey since November 2017; 2,000 – since May 2018).

Since 2021, surveys on inflationary expectations of the population are conducted in March, June, September and December. Their results are published in the month following the month of the survey.

The survey is conducted on request and in line with the questionnaire developed by the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus, which includes three blocks of questions: prices, purchases, and savings.

The generalized quantitative indicators of perceived and expected inflation are represented following the assessment of the National Bank.

