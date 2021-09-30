Greetings to President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhaniya on Victory and Independence Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In his message, the Russian leader noted that relations between both countries were developing in the spirit of allied cooperation and strategic partnership and expressed confidence that Russia and Abkhazia would continue to expand bilateral cooperation in all directions through joint efforts.

“Russia will continue providing all-round assistance to our Abkhazian friends in addressing topical economic and social tasks and in ensuring national security,” Vladimir Putin noted.

