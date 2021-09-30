Greetings on opening of 11th Asia-Pacific Legal Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Russia is prioritising the development of its Far Eastern regions, the enhancement of their investment appeal, and implementation of large-scale social, infrastructural and educational programmes in these territories. Naturally, Russia is interested in a continued build-up of multilateral partner ties with its Asia-Pacific neighbours. The new global challenges require that we take joint action to maintain peace and stability in this part of our planet and determine the need for strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation. Expanding the dialogue between the supreme judicial authorities of the countries in the region is a highly important task in this regard.

High on the Forum’s agenda are issues related to improving laws and law enforcement in various spheres, increasing the effectiveness and accessibility of legal proceedings, and harmonising legal regulation.”

