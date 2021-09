Source: Gazprom

September 30, 2021, 22:50

Gazprom and Moldovagaz signed the document to extend the existing contract for Russian gas supplies to the Republic of Moldova for 1 month from the 1st of October, 2021.

Background

Moldovagaz is a joint Russian-Moldovan company set up by Gazprom, the Moldovan Government, and the Ministry of Industry of Transnistria.

