Derivatives market: Bank of Russia’s review

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The derivatives market has been quickly developing in Russia, proving that market participants are increasingly more interested in market risk hedging.

The most significant growth has been recorded in the segment of interest rate derivatives, the nominal value of which has exceeded that of foreign exchange derivatives. More details about the main stages of the development and long-term trends of the derivatives market are available in the review Derivatives Market: Trends and Risks.

The Bank of Russia releases this information and analytical commentary in order to enhance the transparency of and confidence in the derivatives market.

Preview photo: S.Borisov / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI