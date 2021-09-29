Telephone conversation with Silvio Berlusconi

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Talking to the former President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic and leader of the Forza Italia party Silvio Berlusconi Berlusconi Silvio on the telephone, Vladimir Putin extended his greetings on Mr Berlusconi’s 85th birthday, wishing him good health and well-being, and noting his outstanding contribution to promoting Russian-Italian relations.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin also sent Silvio Berlusconi a message of greetings.

The President’s message reads, in part:

“You are by right viewed as one of Europe’s most respected statesmen. Everyone recognises you for your leadership, political wisdom and vision.

Your personal contribution to developing Russian-Italian relations can hardly be underestimated. Importantly, even today you are still proactive in promoting constructive dialogue between our countries.

I treasure our enduring friendship. Remember that you are always a welcome guest in Russia.”

