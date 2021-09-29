Meeting with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President,

I would like to thank you for accepting my invitation to come to Russia.

The epidemic prevented us from meeting in person for a year and a half, although we did remain in regular contact with one another.

I am delighted that our relations continue to develop and are progressing in a positive manner. Our related agencies are working with each other on a regular basis and in all spheres. I have taken note while preparing for this meeting that last year our trade plunged by over 20 percent, but it increased by over 55 percent during the first nine months of this year, actually eight and a half months. In other words, we have not only made up for our losses during the pandemic year but also surged ahead by over 30 percent.

Our talks are sometimes not easy, but their outcome is always positive. Our agencies have learned to find compromises that benefit both parties.

Investments are increasing on both sides. Accumulated Turkish investments in the Russian economy have reached $1.5 billion, while Russian investments in the Turkish economy reached $6.5 billion. Major projects are being implemented, and everything is proceeding to plan.

TurkStream, a gas pipeline system to Turkey and transit deliveries to South European countries, has been launched in full and is working well. In this connection, I would like to thank you once again for your consistent stand on the construction of this gas pipeline system, which meets the interests of the Turkish people and Russia. Now that we can see quite complicated and turbulent processes on the European gas market, Turkey feels absolutely confident and stable in this respect.

Work on the Akkuyu nuclear power station is also proceeding according to the schedule.

We are cooperating quite successfully on the international stage, including on Syria and our contacts held to coordinate our positions on Libya. The Joint Russian-Turkish centre monitoring the ceasefire on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia is working actively, and this collaboration is a major guarantee of stability and of coordination of the sides’ positions on the further steps towards reconciliation.

However, there are very many unsettled matters. I am glad to see you in Russia, because it is impossible to discuss everything over the phone.

Welcome.

