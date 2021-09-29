Meeting on space industry development

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the meeting were Deputy Prime Ministers Yury Borisov Borisov YuryDeputy Prime Minister and Marat Khusnullin Khusnullin MaratDeputy Prime Minister , Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximAide to the President , Presidential Aide – Head of the Presidential Control Directorate Dmitry Shalkov Shalkov DmitryAide to the President – Head of the Presidential Control Directorate , Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov Reshetnikov MaximMinister of Economic Development , Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov Siluanov AntonFinance Minister , Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation – First Deputy Defence Minister Valery Gerasimov Gerasimov ValeryChief of the General Staff of Russia’s Armed Forces , General Director of the Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities Dmitry Rogozin Rogozin DmitryGeneral Director of the Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities , General Director of Progress Rocket and Space Centre Dmitry Baranov, General Designer of the Myasishchev Salyut Design Bureau Sergei Kuznetsov and General Designer of the Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation Energia Vladimir Solovyov.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Most of you were present at our meeting last April where we discussed the urgent tasks facing national cosmonautics, as well as the Basic Principles of State Policy in this area until 2030.

Following the April meeting, we agreed that the Government would prepare a set of measures to achieve Russia’s long-term goals in space exploration. A number of decisions have already been made. For example, the GLONASS navigation system development programme until 2030 has been approved.

I would like to point out that the entire package of measures with appropriate funding was to be approved by August 30. However, this has not been done yet, which jeopardises our plans for the development of the entire industry. I am asking you to explain the reasons for this delay and tell us when this work will be completed.

I would also like to highlight the following topics today and hear the chief designers’ positions on them.

To be continued.

MIL OSI