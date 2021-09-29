Greetings to Russian Union of Veterans

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“By uniting around its high purpose and noble cause Great Patriotic War Background information Great Patriotic War and combat veterans, as well as those who served in the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies, labour and public service veterans, the Russian Union of Veterans has been honourably perpetuating the great traditions laid down by its founders – prominent military commanders and renowned marshals of Victory.

The Veterans’ Union’s proactive engagement in community affairs and the invaluable contribution you make to instilling patriotism in young people, as well as supporting families of those of your comrades who fell in combat or passed away deserve our wholehearted recognition. Of course, I cannot fail to note your extensive and very relevant work to counter attempts to falsify the historical truth and the efforts you make to immortalise our fallen heroes.”

