Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The Bank of Russia and Bank Al-Maghrib, the central bank of Marocco, have signed the Memorandum of Understanding in the area of bilateral cooperation.

By signing this Memorandum, the financial regulators of the two countries ensure the possibility for cooperation on issues related to monetary policy, payment systems, financial infrastructure, foreign exchange laws, international settlements, as well as other topics.

