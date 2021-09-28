President Kaljulaid is on a working visit to Sweden  

Source: President of Estonia

Today, President Kersti Kaljulaid is on a working visit to the Kingdom of Sweden, where she will meet with the Crown Princess Victoria, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and the Speaker of the Riksdag Andreas Norlén to discuss opportunities to work more closely together in the climate, energy, digital and cyber fields, in international organisations and regional and global security issues.

“Relations between Sweden and Estonia have traditionally been very close, but a lot of possibilities for cooperation in terms of the green and digital transitions are still going unused,” remarked Kristel Engman, the Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Office of the President. “Swedish companies are increasingly interested in finding partners in Estonia with whom to implement the digital transition, which is why quite a number of Estonian companies from the digital field are accompanying President Kaljulaid on her visit today. The Estonian Embassy in Stockholm will be hosting a round table between Estonian and Swedish companies that will be looking at digitalisation opportunities and the challenges in this field at present. We will also visit our most important artificial intelligence partner organisation in the region, AI Sweden, to look for areas we can work together in and discuss issues related to building up the digital state.”

This year, Estonia and Sweden are marking the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and 30 years since the restoration of those relations.

President Kaljulaid will return to Estonia late this evening.

