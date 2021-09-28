President Kaljulaid in Sweden: Nordic countries and Baltic States should be connected with stronger digital ties

Source: President of Estonia

28.09.2021

Sweden and Estonia are both robust digital states, thus it is important for us to have a reliable 21st century connection infrastructure, said President Kersti Kaljulaid at the meeting today with Stefan Löfven, Prime Minister of Sweden. “Digital connectivity plays an important part in geopolitics, sustainable economic growth and the digital turn. That is why we introduced the principle of reliable connectivity at the digital summit in Tallinn in early September,” explained President Kaljulaid.

According to the Head of State, Estonia and Sweden are at the forefront of the digital turn, with our enterprises seeking opportunities for closer cooperation in the sphere of digitalisation, as illustrated by the considerable mutual interest in the business cooperation round table meeting today. There were also lengthy discussions about the green turn and wind farm development cooperation opportunities.

Pandemic exit possibilities were discussed as well. According to President Kaljulaid, Estonia must still make an effort to reach the vaccination level already achieved in Sweden.

Some of the other topics discussed at length were cooperation in different international organisations, Ukrainian security and developments in Belarus.

President Kaljulaid is on a working visit to Sweden today, accompanied by representatives of several Estonian digital enterprises. A round table meeting for enterprises was held at the Estonian embassy in Stockholm to discuss digitalisation opportunities and current challenges. The Head of State visited AI Sweden, the most important partner organisation in the field of artificial intelligence, to find potential cooperation options and discuss digital state development topics.

President Kaljulaid also met with Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden, and Andreas Norlén, Speaker of the Swedish Parliament.

This year Estonia and Sweden are marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 30th anniversary of their restoration.

The Head of State will be returning to Estonia late this evening.

MIL OSI