On September 30, Vladimir Putin and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the 17th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The forum, themed Cooperation in the Field of Ecology and Green Growth, will be attended by the heads of key ministries and heads of a number of Russian and Kazakhstani regions.

A meeting of the Russia-Kazakhstan Business Council will be held on the sidelines of the forum. Plans include the signing of interdepartmental and interregional agreements.

The Russia-Kazakhstan interregional forums are being held annually since 2003. The previous forum was held in 2019 in Omsk.

MIL OSI