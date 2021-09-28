Market making programs for foreign securities came into effect

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 27 August 2021, MOEX Global USD market making program for foreign securities traded in USD became effective. Under the program market makers will maintain quotes for all instruments within the group of securities during the main and after-hours (evening) trading sessions.80 new international stocks will be added to MOEX Global and MOEX Global USD market making programs from 1 October 2021. As of that date, there will also be a change in the calculation method for remuneration payable to market makers.According to the program, market makers maintain quotes for all securities traded on the platform, which enables investors to trade these securities with minimal costs.

