Inflation expectations remain elevated in September

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Households’ inflation expectations edged down in September but still stay close to multi-year highs. According to a survey by inFOM commissioned by the Bank of Russia, respondents estimate 12-month ahead inflation at 12.3%.

According to the Bank of Russia’s monitoring, companies’ short-term price expectations also decreased slightly but remained elevated. Analysts’ inflation outlook for 2021 hardly changed and stayed at 5.8–6.0%.

More information is available in the latest issue of the Bank of Russia’s commentary Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment.

Preview photo: Pavel_D / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI