Greetings on the 125th anniversary of Russian University of Transport (MIIT)

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Established as the Imperial Moscow Engineering School of the transport department, the legendary MIIT has a long history filled with landmark events and outstanding achievements. It has come a long way to become a preeminent leader in the system of higher technical education in Russia. Your experienced teachers and mentors have trained many generations of highly skilled professionals, who applied their knowledge in the transport and other vital industries. Many of your graduates dedicated their lives to research and the development of engineering and technology, winning recognition as designers.

It is gratifying that the university staff are not resting on their laurels but are striving for new achievements to keep up the prestige of their alma mater, which is why the university’s diploma is proof of deep, substantial knowledge that is in high demand.”

MIL OSI