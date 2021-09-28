Congratulations on Nuclear Industry Worker’s Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This professional holiday pays tribute to many generations of researchers: designers, workers and engineers – all those whose talents and tireless and painstaking work contributed to the development of promising avenues of the country’s fundamental and applied science and research, who developed the first nuclear power plants and reactors, ensuring nuclear parity and our country’s defence capability.

Today, nuclear technologies provide entirely new opportunities for strengthening the Russian power industry and introducing cutting-edge solutions in the medical sphere, those for developing unique materials, for exploring space and facilitating the subsequent long-term economic development of the Arctic territories and the Northern Sea Route.

I am confident that you will continue to achieve your goals, to preserve and creatively build upon the legacy of your predecessors, to boost the industry’s human resources, research and production potential in every way, and to take an active part in international cooperation by implementing cost-effective and eco-friendly projects.”

MIL OSI