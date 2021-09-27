Security Council meeting

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues,

Today we will discuss ways to improve the strategic planning system. This is very important and topical and has a direct bearing on both national security and Russia’s development prospects.

Strategic planning sets the main benchmarks and the direction of progress in key areas for the coming decades. Doctrines and long-term development programmes, as well as the strategies and basic principles of government policy determine vital national priorities that are designed to reach common goals. Naturally, these goals are basically used to support the people of Russia, improve the health and living standards of our citizens, protect our traditional moral values, maintain sustainable economic development, and care for the environment. Of course, it is also necessary to reliably defend our country against internal and external threats and ensure state sovereignty.

Today, our strategic planning is determined by the Strategy of the National Security of the Russian Federation and the Presidential Executive Order On the National Development Goals of the Russian Federation through 2030. These are the main documents that underlie our strategic planning. In addition, we have adopted and are implementing numerous long-term federal, regional and municipal programmes and plans.

That said, the established process does not ensure a comprehensive approach in strategic planning. For example, a number of documents, primarily those adopted at the regional and municipal levels, sometimes do not match each other in objectives and schedules. It is not always possible to develop proper inter-departmental cooperation in the course of their implementation.

In this context, it is important to upgrade the strategic planning system and develop it on an entirely new basis. Of course, in so doing we should not just blindly copy previous methods but should develop and apply the latest practices and approaches. We need to adapt to Russia’s peculiarities while using the best foreign experience, both from states and companies. Major companies are doing this today successfully all over the world, and we must consider their practices.

To be continued.

MIL OSI