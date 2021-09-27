Meeting with the Prime Minister and deputy prime ministers

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Mishustin MikhailPrime Minister of the Russian Federation , First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov Belousov AndreiFirst Deputy Prime Minister , Deputy Prime Minister – Chief of the Government Staff Dmitry Grigorenko Grigorenko DmitryDeputy Prime Minister – Chief of the Government Staff , deputy prime ministers Viktoria Abramchenko Abramchenko ViktoriaDeputy Prime Minister , Yury Borisov Borisov YuryDeputy Prime Minister , Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister , Alexander Novak Novak AlexanderDeputy Prime Minister , Marat Khusnullin Khusnullin MaratDeputy Prime Minister and Dmitry Chernyshenko Chernyshenko DmitryDeputy Prime Minister .

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Mishustin knows that I asked him to organise this meeting following the election campaign to the State Duma of the eighth convocation.

You know its results. The parliament will comprise deputies from five parties that were supported by the citizens of our country during the elections. Four parties have confirmed their parliamentary status – these are United Russia, the Communist Party of Russia, A Just Russia – For Truth, and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia. For the first time since 1999, a fifth parliamentary party has entered the Duma – the New People party.

All parties had their election programmes, which they will be implementing, including by suggesting legislative initiatives. I ask you to work closely with all the parties and pay attention to their appeals and requests.

United Russia has confirmed its leadership with the constitutional majority. One of its main goals now is to implement its programme, which is rightfully called “the people’s programme” because it was formed on the basis of citizens’ suggestions.

Why I am speaking about this now is because it needs to be implemented through a working dialogue between the parliament and the Government. You also took part in the development of this programme, and I would like to thank you for this major work during the election campaign.

To be continued.

