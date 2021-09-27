Meeting with leaders of United Russia party pre-election list

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Lavrov SergeiForeign Minister of Russia , Defence Minister and member of the Bureau of the United Russia party Supreme Council Sergei Shoigu Shoigu SergeiDefence Minister , Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Anna Kuznetsova Kuznetsova AnnaPresidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights , Head Physician of City Clinical Hospital No. 40 of the Moscow Healthcare Department Denis Protsenko, Head of the Sirius Educational Centre and the Talent and Success foundation, member of the Presidential Council for Science and Education Yelena Shmeleva.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues,

I am delighted to see all of you, and it is exactly in this format that I wanted to meet with you. We have met in a broader format before the State Duma elections that you, the leaders of the party list, took part in. And now I would like to congratulate you on United Russia’s convincing victory at the election to the State Duma of the 8th convocation, and to thank you as the party’s leaders for this commendable result of the election campaign. It certainly reflects the high level of trust that people have in the party, its practical actions for the good of Russia and our society. Of course, the party gets quite a few complaints, which is normal for a ruling party; this is inevitable, this is how it should be. But the main thing is that people trust those they vote for. And the main thing is that you are working for the health, welfare and safety of the people. People are aware of this.

Every one of you has certainly made a huge personal contribution to the election success of the party. Some of you are prominent people who are very well known in the country, who have earned respect in society with your work and talent. Of course, it was not only your authority and services that influenced the choice people made. You also played a very active part in the election campaign, which involved practical efforts, and, crucially, people could see that you really love our country and want to improve the situation; they saw that you do care for the national interests and traditional values of our homeland. They took your statements and opinions into account, as well as your services to the country, as I have already mentioned, and they saw that your positions and views were competent, honest and sincere.

You have also greatly contributed to the development of the party’s election agenda and you gave the necessary amount of attention, special attention to it during the election campaign, telling people about the plans you will be implementing together with our society.

