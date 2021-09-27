Greetings to President of Turkmenistan on the country’s 30th independence anniversary

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

“Your country has scored major successes in the economic and social spheres. Turkmenistan’s policy of positive neutrality contributes to strengthening stability and security in Central Asia,” the President of Russia noted.

The Russian leader pointed out that relations between the two states were developing in the spirit of political partnership, while maintaining political dialogue, cooperating fruitfully in various fields, and also interacting within the framework of the CIS and other international organisations.

Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that both countries would expand the entire range of bilateral ties through joint efforts, and that this completely meets the interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and Turkmenistan.

