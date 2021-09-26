The President will chair a meeting of the Russian Federation Security Council on September 27

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On September 27, Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. The discussion will focus on measures to improve the system of strategic planning in Russia.

Special attention will be paid to raising the quality of long-term public administration in order to ensure the country’s national security and socioeconomic development.

On the same day the President will meet with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and deputy prime ministers.

The President’s schedule also includes a conversation with leaders from the United Russia political party pre-election list.

