Meeting with political parties’ leaders

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: To begin with, I would like welcome all of you to the meeting with leaders of the political parties that were elected to the State Duma of the eighth convocation.

Its composition was determined by Russian citizens who realised their constitutional and sovereign right in an open election, in strict compliance with the law. There was a high turnout: over half of the country’s voters took part in the elections.

In this context I would like to once again thank Russia’s citizens for coming to the polling stations or voting from home, or – wherever it was available – voting online, but in any case, they fulfilled their civic duty and made their responsible choice, which is critical.

You are aware, colleagues, that yesterday, on September 24, the Central Electoral Commission released the final results. Four parties reaffirmed their high status of parliamentary parties: the United Russia, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, A Fair Russia – For the Truth, and the Liberal Democratic Party. In addition, a new party – the New People, will have a separate faction, albeit a small one. For the first time since 1999, there will be more than four factions in the Duma, which speaks of the democratic nature of the electoral rules and procedures, of the progress of democracy in our country, and shows that various political forces have a real chance to assert themselves.

I want to congratulate all those present as well as your supporters on your success. It was achieved in a tough struggle with strong rivals. And I congratulate the United Russia party on its convincing victory, as the party has proved it remains the leader.

To be continued.

