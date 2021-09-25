Happy birthday, Ales!

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center "Viasna"

Today Ales Bialiatski, founder and leader of the Human Rights Center “Viasna”, celebrates his birthday.

Over his 25 years in Viasna, Ales has been awarded many prizes:

Per Anger Prize;

Andrei Sakharov Freedom Award;

Homo Homini Award;

National Human Rights Defender of the Year Award;

Norwegian Authors Union Freedom of Expression Prize;

U.S. Department of State Human Rights Defenders Award;

Lech Wałęsa Award;

Petra Kelly Prize;

Václav Havel Human Rights Prize;

Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law;

Right Livelihood Award.

He has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize five times.

Ales was detained on July 14, 2021 as part of a criminal case and has been in prison ever since.

Congratulate Ales by writing to him:

SIZO-1, 220030, Minsk, vulica Valadarskaha 2

Ales Bialiatski (Аляксандру Віктаравічу Бяляцкаму)

Nicola Beer, vice-president of the European Parliament and Ales Bialiatski’s godparent as part of Libereco’s #WeStandBYyou campaign, congratulates Viasna leader on his birthday

[embedded content]

