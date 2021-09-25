Greetings to participants and guests of Tiger Day international festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Our country is rightly famous for the unparalleled diversity, beauty and uniqueness of its nature. It is our country’s asset that we must care for and preserve for future generations. Therefore, a large-scale significant effort on environmental protection is increasingly engaging proactive citizens in these activities, those who by the call of their hearts help biologists, researchers of local history, nature reserve management specialists and forest rangers in their tireless labour, and take part in much needed environmental programmes and projects, such as the Tiger Day international festival.

I believe that this spectacular and very sincere and vibrant holiday dedicated to the gracious and imposing predator will unite all empathic people around the high and noble goal of protecting the “ruler of the taiga” and increasing its population.”

MIL OSI