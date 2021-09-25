Congratulations to Luc Tardif on his election as President of International Ice Hockey Federation

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President of Russia congratulated Luc Tardif over the telephone on his victory in the election of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President.

Vladimir Putin also sent Luc Tardif a message, which reads, in part: “Your victory in the election is solid proof of the high respect you enjoy among the international sports community and a proper assessment of many years of work at the IIHF council. On our part, we are ready for further fruitful cooperation with the International Ice Hockey Federation in all areas of its activities.”

In addition, the President of Russia in a telephone conversation thanked former IIHF President Rene Fasel for interaction, cooperation and his contribution to the development of ice hockey.

