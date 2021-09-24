Seventh meeting of Expert Board on Domestic Currency Settlements

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

On 17 September 2021, the Bank of Russia and the Eurasian Economic Commission hosted the seventh meeting of the Expert Board on Domestic Currency Settlements.

The event was attended by representatives of the central (national) banks of EAEU member states, the Eurasian Development Bank, the Interstate Bank, the Moscow Exchange, federal authorities, Russian research institutes, credit and commercial institutions, and the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

The main topic on the agenda was macroeconomic implications of future central bank digital currencies and a digital ruble. The participants discussed the potential impact of a digital ruble on monetary policy, financial stability and banking sector liquidity.

As a result of the meeting, the agreement was reached to continue interaction with the Eurasian Economic Commission on economic aspects of cross-border transactions in faster payment, remote identification and data management systems in cross-border financial services.

Preview photo: BUTENKOV ALEKSEI / Shutterstock / Fotodom

