President of the Republic of Poland / News / High-Level Dialogue on Energy 2021

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Excellencies, Distinguished Delegates, Ladies and Gentlemen,

In the coming years, the energy sector will face a number of post-COVID challenges. They will concern rebuilding or changing supply chains in order to make investments; mobilizing national budgets; as well as revising investment plans and accumulating resources for the key projects. It is important to ensure that these investments promote green and low-emission economic recovery.

Energy transition is a major technical and financial challenge for my country, which has been announced one of the Global Champions in the field of energy transition. The Energy Policy of Poland until 2040, a strategic document adopted this year, sets out a clear vision for the transition. Implementing the strategy will put us on a path of achieving climate neutrality in accordance with the Paris Agreement.

The document is Poland’s action plan to modernize and transform the energy sector in a responsible way, while ensuring energy security and the security of energy supply for my country and the whole region. It lists investments aimed at increasing the share of energy from low-emission sources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the energy sector.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The change should be just and user-centered. We put people first and take into account local realities. The dialogue on energy transition in Poland has been going on for many years now. By lowering emissions from the Polish energy sector, we want to take advantage of the opportunities coming from diverse sources. Poland is interested in proven and competitive technologies, in renewable and nuclear energy, with natural gas as transitional fuel. Let me offer you just a few examples of initiatives in this regard:

• By 2030 we intend to produce one third of electricity from renewable sources, with 23 to 25 gigawatts of installed capacity in renewable electricity generation. That would double the amount compared to 2020. Offshore wind energy is to play a special role. The estimated capacity of the offshore projects developed in Poland amounts to around 6 gigawatts in 2030 and 11 gigawatts in 2040. For that reason we initiated the signing of the Baltic Sea Offshore Wind Declaration. Its aim is to accelerate the development of wind capacity in the Baltic Sea.

• A significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and pollutants should also be feasible in the transport sector. This will be achieved by implementing electromobility, hydrogen-mobility and from 2030 – zero-emission public transport in the cities with population of more than 100 000. Poland is already the EU leader in the production of lithium-ion batteries for electric cars and the largest exporter of electric buses.

• In district heating we are improving the efficiency and lowering emissions; we are building and changing existing systems to make use of renewable energy, gas and highly efficient cogeneration.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The changes taking place in the Polish energy sector should allow for its low- and zero-emission modernization as well as creation of up to 300 000 jobs. We will have a new electricity system built in Poland by 2040. The energy transition will lead to a comprehensive reconstruction of the sector.

We are ready to share our experiences and best practices in planning energy transition. We are also keen to engage in the discussions on how to accelerate the implementation of the energy goals and targets of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Thank you for your attention.

MIL OSI